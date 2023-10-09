Hyderabad: IVF centre opened at Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali on Sunday expressed confidence that the IVF Centre in Gandhi Hospital has set a national benchmark for healthcare services, transcending the corporate dominance.

The minister, along with TSMSIDC chairman Errolla Srinivas, inaugurated the country’s inaugural government IVF Centre at Gandhi Hospital after Health Minister T Harish Rao had to visit Pragathi Bhavan to meet the Chief Minister for a meeting.

Mahmood Ali said Telangana was taking a pioneering stride in healthcare by addressing infertility issues among economically challenged. This achievement was the result of Chief Minister KCR's visionary leadership, who had played a pivotal role in establishing IVF centre at Warangal MGM and PetlaBurz Hospital, alongside Gandhi Hospital.

The minister said the Basti Dawakhanas in Hyderabad had significantly raised medical standards. He said the IFV centre features state-of-the-art modular operation theatres, cutting-edge equipment, and a team of expert doctors devoted to delivering exceptional care.

“I have witnessed remarkable transformations here; I am optimistic about the centre's profoundly positive impact," said Ali.

Srinivas said the CM consistently champions maternal and child care initiatives, including schemes like KCR Kit and KCR Nutrition Kit from birth onwards. His commitment to dignified and secure maternal care, exemplified by measures such as Arogya Lakshmi, Amma Odi, timely ANC checkups, and TIFA, are commendable.

The IVF centre, a costly treatment for infertility, is now accessible to underprivileged at no cost, all thanks to the relentless efforts of the Health minister and the CM, he said.

Gandhi Hospital has been providing IUI (Intra Uterine Insemination) services since 2018, assisting numerous economically disadvantaged families in overcoming infertility challenges. Building on this success, the State government has decided to expand access to fertility treatments by establishing IVF centres at Gandhi Hospital, PetlaBurz Maternity Hospital, and MGM Hospital. Research indicates that 15 per cent newlyweds grapple with infertility, imposing a substantial financial burden on families who turn to private centres, incurring expenses amounting to lakhs.

Recognising this hardship, the government's proactive approach has led to the creation of IVF centres within government hospitals, with the aim of alleviating the suffering of economically disadvantaged families. This initiative has not only addressed infertility, but also made significant strides in reducing maternal mortality rates (MMR), infant mortality rates (IMR), and securing a notable third place in the Niti Aayog ranking