Hyderabad: Jain Deeksha celebrated with gaiety in city

Hyderabad: The Jain communities in the twin city were in immense joy following the three-day celebrations of the Jain Deeksha. The foremost and significant part of Jainism, called as 'Deeksha', was attained by Mumukshu Sagar Shah under the guidance of his guru Aacharya Bhagwant Jinsundar Suriswarji Maharasahab.

On November 28, the first proceeding of Deeksha, known as Varshidaan, took place. Varshidaan is transpired when a majestic procession, symbolising renunciation of material things, is taken out for complete renunciation of worldly pleasures and to initiate an embracement of the life of a Jain monk.

Following the event, on November 29, 'Maatru Pitru Vandana' was conducted, wherein the Mumukshu, who is going to become a monk by attaining Deeksha, bowed to his parents for their blessings, one last time.

The most awaited and penultimate proceedings, known as Deeksha Divas, took place on Wednesday. Mumukshu Sarag Shah was given the key to lead a life of Jain monk, known as 'Rajoharan' (a white broom Jain monks use to brush insects away from an area before they sit). The Rajoharan reflects the path of non-violence Jains follow, which always allows them to stay connected to for the rest of their life. It is even the name of Mumkshu that is changed after attaining Deeksha. After becoming a Jain monk, Sagar was given the spiritual name Goyamruchi Vijayji Maharasahab.

Before acquiring Deeksha, Mumukshu Sagar, while speaking to The Hans India said, "The thought of attaining Deeksha rose in me after I saw my brother leading the life of Jain monk. He is my biggest inspiration and it is through him that I could take the decision of attaining Deeksha. And not just him, my gurus have also helped, trained and inspired me to lead a life of a Jain monk."

He added saying, "Initially when I took this decision it was difficult to convince my parents, as my elder brother had already taken Deeksha. But after observing my eagerness and the desire to attain Deeksha, my parents agreed upon this decision and helped me enter the spiritual realm," he added.

All of these proceedings were conducted by the Secunderabad Gujarati Jain Sangh, under the guidance and blessings of Aacharya Bhagwant Jinsundar Suriswarji Maharasahab.

Deeksha is when a common man decides to take the righteous path. It is a Jain ritual of renunciation which is followed by devout Jains. Jains believe that after attaining Deeksha, their soul starts walking towards salvation and is freed from the universal attachments. But post-Deeksha an austere life awaits them. The Munis have to walk barefoot for the rest of their life and should not use electricity, eat only what they receive in alms, pluck their hair, never use a vehicle again, keep no worldly relationships and must even abandon their parents. They do this to free themselves from the cycle of rebirth.

A person can own only 2 white garments. The diksharthis have to go through painful procedures including Kesh Lochan (hair plucking). This deeply painful ritual signifies disregard for physical pain.

Upashraya is the place where Jain monks stay temporarily as they don't travel in the monsoon. Deeksha though filled with adversities, is a path of independence as a person completely stops being reliant on anyone for anything and emanates a sense of liberation within an individual.