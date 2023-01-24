Hyderabad: Kanti Velugu screens 2L people on Day 3

Hyderabad: Over 2 lakh people were screened and 49,807 beneficiaries were given reading glasses on the third day of the Kanti Velugu programme launched by the State government.

According to the officials, eye tests were conducted on 2,16,217 people, 49,807 reading glasses were distributed, 33,804 people were referred for prescription glasses. The tests found that there were 1,32,347 persons who had no eye problem.

So far, the government has tested 6,22,650 people distributing 1,53,061 reading glasses and referring 1,14,657 persons for prescription glasses and 3,52,390 had no eye problem.