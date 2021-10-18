Hyderabad: Karwan denizens demand beautification of parks

Hyderabad: It has been more than three years since the residents of Tolichowki and Hakeempet under the Karwan constituency demanded the State government to take up the beautification and development works of parks. But till now, there have been no efforts made by the government in this regard.

Several residents' associations have submitted a number of representations to the State Horticulture department and also to the civic body urging to develop parks. However, all these fell on deaf ears. Even the representation by

Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin to the Horticulture department has failed to get any positive outcome.

"The situation of parks in Karwan is worse. For years, they are not being maintained by the civic authorities, both the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). During nights, many gather in these parks and carryout illegal activities. They also consume alcohol and leave empty bottles in the parks. We all feel ugly when we visit the parks in the morning," said Mohammed Shakir, a resident of Tolichowki.

Another resident, Syed Shujath, urged that the State government to take up a plantation drive under the flyovers under Haritha Haram programme.

Recently, the Karwan MLA along with AIMIM corporators, including Mohammed Naseeruddin and Haroon Farhan held a meeting with Horticulture department officials at Meraj Colony office in Tolichowki. It seems that the department has ignored the requests made by the MLA and Corporators, said a resident.

"The development of parks across the Karwan constituency needs to be taken up to save them from encroachers and to stop illegal activities. The GHMC had set up a gym in several other parts of the city and also provided the necessary equipment for children, but in Karwan there are no parks that have these facilities," said Mohan Kumar, a local resident.