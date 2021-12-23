Hyderabad: Kavitha to present excellence awards to Vysya women

Hyderabad: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha will present Vysya Limelight Awards to distinguished women of the Vysya community for their excellence in their chosen field at a special annual function to be held at JRC Convention Centre here on December 24.

Disclosing this on Wednesday, Siva Kumar Emmadi of Vysya Limelight Inc, who instituted the awards to recognise women achievers of the community, said the initiative was part of the community outreach programme.

"Considered conservatives, these women broke their glass ceilings and scaled news heights in uncharted waters,"Emmadi added. The 16 women achievers, who are trailblazers,will be befittingly felicitated by Kavitha. Besides them, three women will be honoured with excellence awards too. The function will be graced by Ganesh Bigala, lone MLA representing the community; other Vysya dignitaries will be present.

Some of the women chosen through an elaborate process out of 515 nominations received include a business woman, IT professional, a successful doctor, entertainer, athlete, educationist and public servant. Some of the recipients chosen are 'firsts' in their field. Some are pioneers, who broke gender barriers and worked hard for their rights and made progress in their area of specialisation.