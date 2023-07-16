Hyderabad: KBR Park comes under CCTV glare

Hyderabad: The police department in Hyderabad has installed CCTV cameras in KBR Park and Jubilee Hills. The project was inaugurated by city police commissioner CV Anand.

The police department has revealed that a security inspection is being arranged at a cost of Rs 1.40 crores. About 240 CCTV cameras are to be installed as part of this plan. Of them, about 150 cameras were installed across the KBR park and the remaining cameras were installed at road numbers 36 and 45 and the Jubilee check post.

Anand said that the installation of CCTV cameras is a step towards ensuring the safety of the people. He said that many untoward incidents have occurred in the past near and across KBR Park and that the CCTV cameras will help to prevent such incidents in the future.

He also urged the local public representatives and civil society to come forward and help the police in their efforts to improve security in the city.