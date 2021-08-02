Top
Hyderabad: KCR nominates Padu Kaushik Reddy as MLC under Governors quota

Padu Kaushik Reddy
Padu Kaushik Reddy

Hyderabad: At a time when the party leaders were expecting Padu Kaushik Reddy as TRS candidate against Eatela Rajender in Huzurabad bypoll, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday nominated the former Congress leader as MLC under Governors quota.

The Chief Minister took a decision in the cabinet meeting held here at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday. The cabinet would send it's recommendation to the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for approval.

The party leaders were expecting that Kaushik Reddy would be given a ticket because the young leader himself claimed that he would be the candidate of TRS.

However, the TRS chief decided to make Kaushik Reddy as MLC. When Kaushik Reddy was joining the party at Telangana Bhavan recently, Chief Minister had indicated that the young leader would play a crucial role at the State level.

