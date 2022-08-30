Hyderabad: Khairatabad Maha Ganesh getting ready for Chaturthi

Hyderabad: Artists are busy with the making of the Maha Ganapati at Khairatabad as final touches are given to the idol and it would be ready for viewing by the devotees from the Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday.

The organisers of the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Samithi had started making the giant idol Pancha Mukha Lakshmi Ganapati from June 27. This year the Maha Ganapati would be 50-feet in height and completely made of clay. There are idols of Sri Trishakti Maha Gayatri Devi on the left side and Sri Shanmukha Subramaniam Swamy on the right side. The artists were giving final touches to the eyes even as people were seen clicking pictures of the 'Prathama Pujya' Ganesh Maharaj.

Organiser, Raj Kumar said that this year the decision was taken to have Maha Ganapati in the form of Pancha Mukha Lakshmi Ganapati because the people have suffered due to Covid during the last two years and having Goddesses Lakshmi would certainly benefit the devotees, he added.

Meanwhile, the Khairatabad Padmashali Sangham would be presenting 60-feet 'Khanduva', 'Janevu' and 'Garika Mala' to the Pancha Mukha Lakshmi Ganapati. The Sangham president K Sridhar and other members showed these items to the media on Sunday. They would take silk cloths to the Maha Ganapati in a horse baggi in the form of a procession. State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi would be presenting Janevu, Governor's secretary Surendra Mohan would present Khanduva and the Sangham would offer silk clothes.