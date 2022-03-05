Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy calls for start of services at RGIMS, KMC

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy sought Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's intervention to start services at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RGIMS), Adilabad and Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal by deploying necessary staff.

In a letter to the Chief Minister on Friday, Reddy asked the CM to release the pending contribution of the State government towards the RGIMS, Adilabad.

Kishan said that the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) was launched in 2003 and the main objective of the scheme was to correct regional imbalances in the availability of affordable and reliable tertiary healthcare services and augment facilities for quality medical education in the country.

As part of the two components of the PMSSY, setting up institutions like AIIMS and upgrading of government medical colleges and institutions was taken up.

upgrading of government medical colleges includes providing 150 to 250 beds, new operation theatres, 8 to 10 super specialty departments and around 15 new post-graduate seats.

Accordingly, under Phase-III of PMSSY, the RGIMS and KMC were identified. Each of these institutions was allocated Rs 120 crore from the Centre. However, there were delays in the completion of upgradation works in these institutions due to delay in release of funds from the State government and also due to two waves of Covid pandemic.

But, overcoming these challenges, the KMC construction was completed in October 2020, and RGIMS in 2021 by the Centre, he informed. However, the two institutions were yet to start their services, the Minister said requesting the State to provide adequate staff for the start of services. That apart, he also sought release of pending funds for RGIMS.

