Hyderabad: Koti Women's College to be upgraded into university

Hyderabad: Telangana State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the main objective of the Mana Vuru - Mana Badi scheme is to bring in overall improvement of school infrastructure as well as standards of education.

Replying to the demands on education in the State Assembly here on Saturday, she said that initially there might be some hiccups in the implementation.

But, she said that the State government is not only addressing the issue of giving a bright future to the students but also, will be implementing the promotions of teachers, in addition to filling up the vacant posts in the schools. He appealed to all stakeholders to extend their cooperation for the success of the Mana Vuru - Mana Badi programme.

She said that the scheme will be rolled out in three phases over three years. In the first phase, it will benefit about 13 lakh students and Rs 3,490 crore would spend for the improvement of the school infrastructure.

She said that the training for teachers to cope with the introduction of English medium teaching starting from the next academic year from Class 1 to VIII will commence tentatively from March 14.

At the intermediate level, the Education Minister said that the number of junior colleges was increased after the formation of Telangana and new courses like ITeS, banking, beauty and wellness and the like have been introduced.

Similarly, the government will make a decision soon on the agency which would recruit the teaching and non-teaching faculty of the degree colleges and State universities.

Stating that the Education department has got lion's share in the announcement of filling up of job vacancies by Cheif Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, she said, the university vice-chancellors were asked to hold coaching classes for students preparing to write recruitment examinations. That apart, Sabitha Indra Reddy said that women's education has got a big boost after the formation of Telangana and nearly 60 per cent of girls are pursuing higher education in universities. To give a fillip to women's education further, CM KCR has decided to upgrade Koti Women's College into a Women's University besides starting a Forest University.

The Minister said that the State government is not contemplating the closer of Urdu medium schools. Also, has called for a report on the way school fee regulation is being implemented in other States, and CM KCR will be taking a final call on the same, she added.