Hyderabad: KTR to inaugurate WTE plant today

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister K T Ramarao will inaugurate a 19.8 MW Waste To Energy (WTE) plant at Jawahar Nagar on Tuesday. Mayor Bonthu Rammohan. Ministers G Jagadesh Reddy, C Malla Reddy, MP Revanth Reddy, Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin and GHMC Chief Secretary Aravind Kumar be present on the occasion.

The Hyderabad MSW Energy Solutions Pvt Limited, an SPC of Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd, has completed the construction of WTE plant at Jawahar Nagar in phase I. This is the first WTE plant to be commissioned in southern India.

The Phase-I WTE project comprises two Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) fired boilers. The plant has been equipped with a world-class multi-stage flue gas cleaning system and online CEMS, ensuring compliance to international standards of environmental performance.

The plant uses equipment sourced from reputed OEMs across the world and employs reciprocating grate technology that originated in Belgium. This plant will significantly reduce the land burden associated with management of municipal waste generated in Hyderabad and also act as a sustainable source of green power for the State.

The government was requested to grant permission for expanding the WTE capacity at Jawahar Nagar to 48 MW in Phase-II as originally proposed while the Govt of India has originally granted EC for the project in 2012.

Phase-II proposal is at final stage of permissions as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has accorded approval recently. Further, it was proposed to establish another 14.5 MW TtE plant at TSDF land of TSIIC at Dundigal where REEL is operating hazardous waste management project for which TSPCB has issued CFE in July 2020 and the construction works have started recently.















