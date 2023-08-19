Live
Hyderabad: ‘Ladies special’ bus between Koti, Kondapur from Monday
Hyderabad: The Telangana Road Transport Corporation on Friday announced that a ‘ladies special’ bus service between Koti-Kondapur will be made operational from Monday, August 21.
Taking to social media, TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar announced the service and urged female commuters to utilise the service and reach their destinations safely. “Good news for women commuters.
TSRTC will run a ‘Ladies special’ bus from August 21 between Koti and Kondapur. Bus no 127K will begin its journey at 8:50 am from Koti and will reach Kondapur via Lakdikapul, Masab Tank, MLA Colony, Usha Kiran, Begumpet, and Kothaguda X roads.
In the evening at 5.45 pm, the bus will return to Koti in the same route. The TSRTC urges women commuters to utilise this service and reach their destinations safely,” he tweeted.