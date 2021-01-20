Hyderabad: Land sharks descend on Jalpally Lake FTL area

As part of containing the encroachments within full tank level (FTL) of the Jalpally lake, the irrigation officials sent a comprehensive report to the Vigilance department specifying the extent of illegal occupation. The water body has been in the news since October following submergence of several localities.



Slowly it is becoming clear that in the absence of deterrent action and proper supervision from authorities, the lake is losing its vast area to land sharks. What is more obvious is the illegal ventures gradually coming up right in the FTL area.

After realising that the brazen occupation would cause heavy damage to the already tormented water body, officials of newly formed Jalpally municipality have taken up fencing work around the lake, but a large extent of area is yet to be covered.

"Jalpally lake, spread over 274 acres, comes under Balapur mandal of the municipality. We were aware of the large extent of encroachments in FTL of the water body. We have already informed the municipal officials and even sent a comprehensive report to the Vigilance department specifying the extent of occupation," said Parmeshwar, DE (Irrigation), Ibrahimpatnam Sub-division.

"Actually, the Jalpally municipality is the one that learns a lesson from its own book. The officials cannot wash off their hands by simply affirming that such brazen encroachments have already robbed the lake of FTL areas. Recently, municipal officials were rebuked by the High Court on Osman Nagar deluge issue for leaving the area inundated for months after flood," pointed out Syed Shoukat Ali, a social activist.

Having burnt their fingers, he said, officials started draining out water from the area. However, soon they would find themselves between the devil and the deep sea after people at the other end of the lake take exception to letting the water pass through their houses.

"Ventures and encroachments in FTL of the water body have been gradually choking the lake space. Recently, we came to know about fresh encroachments in survey no. 104 ad 105 which is FTL land of Jalpally Lake. I have warned encroachers and even get them off from carrying out work there for now. We will take stern action if they continue to carry out work there," warned Abdallah Sadi, chairman, Jalpally municipality.











