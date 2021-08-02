Hyderabad: Laser National Coaching Camp inaugurated

Secunderabad: The Laser National Coaching Camp organised in collaboration with the EME Sailing Association (EMESA) and Laser Class Association of India (LCAI) at the Hussain Sagar Lake started from Sunday. It would close its curtains on August 11.

The Opening Ceremony of the National Coaching Camp was conducted by Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan, AVSM, Commodore, EME Sailing Association at the EME Sailing Club.

On the inaugural address, General Narayanan exhorted the young sailors to take maximum advantage of the National Coaching Camp and expressed his hope that some of the budding sailors at the camp will win laurels for the country at various National and International forums in the future.