Hyderabad: Last-minute Eid shopping frenzy grips city markets

Hyderabad: With the holy month of Ramzan slated to end in a few days, markets were abuzz on Sunday ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr as Hyderabadis braved the summer heat to indulge in festive shopping. Families were seen making last-minute purchases for the upcoming festivities at markets across the city.

The vibrant ambiance of the city markets during Eid ul-Fitr not only showcases the rich cultural heritage of Hyderabad Deccan but also highlights the spirit of unity and togetherness that defines this auspicious occasion.

Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated on Wednesday or Thursday, depending on the moon's sight, the city markets are picking up the vibrancy amid hustle and bustle, with shoppers in large numbers thronging the markets. Hyderabad has transformed into a spectacle of celebrations, echoing the joy and amity that permeate every corner during this atmosphere of festivity.

The heart of Hyderabad, the Charminar-Madina building stretch, and Lad Bazar, where over 5,000 temporary installations emerged as a focal point of the Eid preparations, were adorned with decorative market streets, where shoppers indulged in different kinds of purchases to mark the joyous occasion.

In the last days of Ramzan, known as the ‘Akhri daha’, the activity started to pick up and the markets are reflecting the traditional charm and vibrant atmosphere, transforming into a hub of cheer and festivity. For some, shopping on the last days of Ramzan, especially on the day of the upcoming Chand Raat, is a practice. Several thousands of Muslims throng the markets in the city, especially in the Old City, on the last days.

These days, housewives are busy with Ramzan shopping, as with the start of Holy Month, they cook Sehri-Iftar for family members. Now they throng markets to purchase clothes, sandals, bangles, and accessories. Toufeeq Fatima at Lad Bazar said, “Shopping during the month of Ramzan and the prevailing heat wave conditions is itself a difficult task. So, I am shopping late at night. And for us, shopping in the last days is a different joy.”

Meanwhile, apart from the Charminar stretch, at several places like Abids, Mallepally, Tolichowki, Musheerabad, and Sultan Bazar, the huge crowds are leading to prolonged traffic jams along the busy streets, giving a tough time to the commuters.

In the coming days, the rush is likely to increase more, and the Charminar-Madina stretch will be closed for vehicles to make it more comfortable for shoppers. “The atmosphere has gripped the festive fever in view of Eid. These days’ markets are filled with people buying clothes, and Eid essentials. It marks the beginning of celebration and togetherness,” said Majid, a shopkeeper at Tolichowki.

All shops and markets are decorated with lighting and remain open until dawn. The Ramzan season has the maximum sale of clothing, crockery, attars, perfumes, bangles, footwear, and artificial jewellery. Shakeel Imran said, “From clothing to home furnishing, we use everything new; shopping for ladies takes at least three to four days. Even though people shop at other places across the city, at least one trip to the Old City is a must to enjoy the festival shopping,” he added.

Moreover, the non-Muslim communities are also enjoying the festive season, indulging in shopping, and having mouth-watering delicacies. Non-vegetarian dishes are attracting attention in shops as they are part of the Ramzan food menu.

Muslims who fast during the day come to the market after Iftar, gathering with their families to buy various items. It is special that, along with local people, shoppers from neighbouring districts are also visiting Charminar market. After 7 pm, the business gets brisk and continues even up to the early morning hours.