Hyderabad: Laxman flays 'vote bank politics' by Soren government

Hyderabad: BJP OBC Morcha president K Laxman on Thursday condemned the vote bank and religious politics by the Soren government in Jharkhand.

Laxman said, taking forward the dirty vote bank politics in Jharkhand, the State government on September 2 announced that the Assembly Secretariat room number TW-348 was allotted for offering 'namaaz' by the order of the Speaker, Rabindranath Mahato. Police lathi-charged the BJP workers in Ranchi on Wednesday who were protesting the special 'namaz' room allotment in the assembly. "Not only this, to propagate this appeasement politics of Hemant Soren government, the police were asked to lathi-charge the protesters, he added.

Laxman said more than 15,000 workers from various districts protested on Wednesday. Babulal Marandi and other senior leaders were 'beaten'. Even women workers were beaten by the police 'indiscriminately' and 'brutally', he alleged. Before the lathi-charge, water cannons were used to stop BJP activists who set off towards the assembly in the wake of the ongoing monsoon session.

"Of the 26 injured persons, six have been critically injured in the police action; two are undergoing surgery. All this for what? Just to protect the secular fabric of our nation where all religions should get the same respect and treatment," said Laxman