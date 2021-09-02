Hyderabad: Library coming up in Shadnagar to quench reading thirst of citizens

Shadnagar: Close on the heels of other municipalities in Rangareddy district, the Shadnagar Municipality too to get its own state-of-the-art library soon for which a fund to the tune of Rs 1.88 crore has been allocated by the Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha. The foundation stone of the library was laid by the Minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy last week and the works for G plus 1 building are now in progress. The library will be ready by next year.



Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha has taken up works on 630 square yards of land with a built-up area of 360 square yards, close to Municipal office building Shadnagar where the dismantling works have already been grounded.

"Though the present library is being run in a rented space in Agricultural Market Committee building – where paper section and book section are fully operational, the new building would have space for other required facilities like general section, women section, children section and internet section besides reference room that helps the students prepare for competitive exams. Adequate furniture would also be provided to ensure a serene environment for the readers and the students," informed Kappati Panduranga Reddy, Chairman Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha, Rangareddy district.

"The present footfall in the library together stands at around 145 as the paper section attracts between 100 and 130 readers while the book section witnesses 10 to 15 people every day," said M Manoj Kumar, Secretary Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha.

"A proposal of Rs 50 lakhs for provision of academic books on various subjects, scripts, publications, journals and volumes of professional importance has been sent to the Director Department of Public Libraries Government of Telangana three months ago for administrative sanctioning. The approval will facilitate the libraries with enough volume of books and journals that would quench the thirst of readers and the students," he asserted.