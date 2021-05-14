Hyderabad: Lockdown 2.0 overshadows Eid celebration

Hyderabad: With the holy month of Ramzan ending, Eid-ul-Fitr is to be celebrated on Friday. This is the second straight year when it will be celebrated differently as the Covid-19 pandemic has overshadowed festivities. On the day of 'Chand Raat' markets and roads were deserted in a view of Lockdown 2.0.

'Chand Raat' is the day of moon sighting, and usually, Hyderabadis find it a delight to do shopping on the day. Markets in the City opened round the clock for the last three days of Ramzan. Earlier, starting from Madina Market circle to Charminar, the entire stretch used to be closed for vehicular traffic in the last week of Ramzan. Roads would be filled with thousands of street vendors.

Similarly, other major markets including Abids, Sultan Bazar, Tolichowki, Mallepally, Secunderabad used to bustle with thousands of people. But this year the famous markets wore a deserted look and have overshadowed Eid festivities.

During last year's lockdown, there were relaxations in the evening hours on the last days of Ramzan. But this year, with the Lockdown 2.0, the relaxations have been imposed in the morning hours (from 6 to 10). For the first time markets were deserted on Thursday.

This is the second straight year when Eid will be different for everyone around the world since Covid uncertainty situation continues in everyone's life. "Eid is a communal celebration, bringing together families, friends and the whole Muslim community. But the pandemic has turned everything upside down. This is very hard to do on happy occasions, like Eid," said Saniya Khan of Tolichowki.

With lockdown and on the eve of Eid, medium and small traders have been feeling the pinch, with their businesses taking a serious hit. "We used to bring huge stocks for the Eid market which would often begin at least 10 days ahead before.

But, this year, the imposition of sudden lockdown has not only dashed all hopes of a season, but we are scared for our livelihood," said Abdul Majed, who runs a readymade garment store at Charminar.

Even this year, Muslims missed Iftar parties. Such parties were not hosted by the government and even in mosques.

This year too, Muslims perform Itikaf, (a practice of spending the last ten days of Ramzan in mosques) in houses, since there is a ban on gatherings. The special Eid prayers will also not be the same. The City Islamic scholars decided that prayers will not be held in Eidgahs and even in local mosques. They urged Muslims to offer Eid prayers at home.

Social media is also abuzz with calls for celebrating Eid in accordance with Covid protocols, with hashtags such as #SafeEid, #EidAtHome and #SayNoToEidShopping which is doing rounds on social media, especially on Twitter.