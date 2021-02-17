Hyderabad: Lockdown violators unable to clear their names

Nampally: Civilians booked for various violations and for not following the three-km lockdown norm are running pillar to post for clearing their names. Some have even paid their challans believing police would withdraw the cases.



A 24-year-old resident of Chandrayangutta, an alleged violator who was identified by the Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) software, on condition of anonymity said, "I received a challan of Rs 4,000 for double riding on two-wheeler, which was prohibited during lockdown in March 2020. After the lockdown period, I received a message to be present in the court. Though I paid the entire challan amount but still the police record shows that I was convicted for violation. With this registered on me, It would affect my career opportunities in Civil services and government jobs."

Though people were allowed for essential services but reportedly cops caught and booked cases against citizens for violating the lockdown norms. The police allegedly beat up most of the violators which included government officials, health workers, media persons.

During lockdown from March till April 2020 the Hyderabad Traffic Police seized more than 1.60 lakh vehicles which were later released. The traffic police department also registered a whooping 2.49 lakh cases against two-wheeler and four-wheeler riders for various violations.

Till now some alleged violators have cleared challans believing police would withdraw their cases. Many are being produced in the court.

Recently the Association for Protection for Civil Rights (APCR) of Telangana state wrote to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and to the State Home Minister demanding withdrawal of cases on civilians and urging to waive off all challans issued on vehicles during lockdown.

The APCR convenor Mohammed Afzal said, "The passport applicants or government job-seekers were apprehensive applying fearing rejection due to cases registered against them."

Social activist SQ Masood, said "The cases have also been booked on many youngsters due to which they were facing difficulties pursuing their career as it was giving a bad remark in their profile while applying for UPSC, government job or passport."

"Besides being produced in the court, they were 'convicted' on paper even after clearing challans as the government did not withdraw cases against them," Masood claimed.