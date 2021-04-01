Hyderabad: Loco shed achieves 'Lean Six Sigma'

MoulaAli: Diesel Loco Shed here has earned the distinction of being the first Loco Shed in South Central Railway to achieve 'Lean Six Sigma Certification' awarded by Anexas in Europe on March 28, informed SCR officials on Tuesday.

"As an endeavour for continual improvement of safety, reliability and reduction in maintenance cost, a team of twenty engineers from Diesel Loco Shed, Moula-Ali worked on eight projects on the systems of Diesel Locomotives and DEMUs.

They have been awarded with Green and Black belts which indicate achieving significant improvement in performance and quality by expert implementation of the Lean Six Sigma application," said a senior official of SCR.

Apart from this, the MoulaAli loco shed is also the first shed to achieve Integrated Management System (IMS), 5S, Energy Management Systems and Green Co Gold certifications previously.Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR, congratulated the entire team of diesel loco shed on their achievement.