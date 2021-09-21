Hyderabad: LTMRHL receives Platinum and Bronze at 11th PRCI Excellence Awards 2021

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (LTMRHL) has won the prestigious PRCI (Public Relations Council of India) Excellence Awards 2021 clinching the Platinum (Highest in the Category) Award for 'Best Use of Social Media' and Bronze Award for best In Communication Covid 19.

KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, said, "We are delighted to receive these prestigious awards from the PRCI. For us social media is a highly impactful engagement tool to directly connect with our customers and keep improving in our brand promise and service delivery.

The unprecedented Covid pandemic has given us a whole new insight to connect and exceed our customers' expectations using the social platforms and keeping everyone abreast of metro rail and efforts towards their safety, high quality service and people connect.

These awards are recognitions to our sustained and focused efforts."