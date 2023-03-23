Hyderabad: Maa Vaishnava Devi Vishal Jagran on Saturday

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, Maa Vaishnava Devi Vishal Jagran will be celebrated on March 25 at Goshamahal Police Grounds in the city.

Around 20,000 devotees are expected to attend and they will be provided free entry, refreshments and dinner, he said adding that, 'prasad' and treasury coins brought from Maa Vaishnava Devi Mata temple in Jammu will be presented to 5,000 devotees for free during the Jagran.