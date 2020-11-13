Hyderabad: Macha Bolarum among most underdeveloped

Though being one of the major municipal wards in Alwal Circle, Macha Bolarum remains one of the most underdeveloped localities with residents facing numerous civic issues. This division lacks basic civic amenities that include bad state of internal roads, lack of footpaths, RoB, no proper drainage system and pollution at Macha Bolarum lake.



One of main requirements of this ward is RoB which has pending for years even as the locals made several representations to State government authorities for years to expedite the works. But there has been no progress. Also, most of the colonies including Vittal Basti, Turkapally, Sai Reddy Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar and Blue Birds Colony at ward no 133 have no proper drainage system and all the internal roads are not properly laid. The SC reserved ward is represented by corporator Raj Jitendranath who won the 2016 elections from TRS ticket. He had received 13,388 votes against the nearest rival M Surya Kiran of Congress who got 4,034 votes.

What Locals Say



"The GHMC officials and corporator Jitendranath had promised to add Macha Bolarum lake in the list of 120 lakes that would be restored and developed, however, the promise is left unfulfilled. Moreover, due to faulty construction of the sewage chambers the drain water continuously overflows onto the roads," said J Ramesh, a resident of Sai Reddy Nagar.

"We have registered several complaints on various civic issues to authorities concerned, but no action has been taken yet. Various promises were made by the corporator including laying of proper roads, streetlights every 100 meters and desilting and cleaning of drains and lakes, but no work has been undertaken," said Murali Krishna, working president, Federation of New Bolarum Colonies.

"The entire Blue Birds colony has turned into a cesspool due to the overflowing sewage water. Apart from that even the roads are not properly laid. We have complained to the concerned authorities about these issues but all in vain. The sewer lines have become old and a moderate amount of rain is enough to make the situation worse," said AK Acharya, the president of Blue Birds Colony.

PROMISES MADE BY CORPORATOR

• All internal roads would be re-laid

• Proper drainage system

• Streetlights every 100 metres

• ROB at LC250 Bolarum gate

PEOPLE'S WISH LIST

• RoB at LC250 Bolarum gate

• Footpaths on Bolarum to Kompally, New Bolarum to Turkapally main roads

• Comprehensive drainage system for New Bolarum area