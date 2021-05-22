Hyderabad: Mahabubnagar man dies of black fungus

In yet another case, a man died of black fungus here in Hyderabad while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital. He was identified as Venkat Reddy (46), a native of Elmakanne village of Tandur mandal in Mahabubnagar district.

Getting into details, the man who was infected with coronavirus earlier suffered from an eye infection after returning home recovering from the virus. The man was later taken to district hospital where the doctors detected the man was infected with black fungus and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.



He died on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment. Further details about the incident are awaited.

