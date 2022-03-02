  • Menu
Hyderabad: Mahmood Ali approves Rs 15 lakh for long-pending construction of marriage hall

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali
An open land which was allocated for Muslim marriage hall in Shamshabad around 15 years ago was left incomplete due to lack of funds.

Hyderabad: An open land which was allocated for Muslim marriage hall in Shamshabad around 15 years ago was left incomplete due to lack of funds.

The State Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali approved Rs 15 lakh for the construction of marriage hall. Mohammed Taj Baba TRS leader said, "the marriage hall building was left incomplete due to paucity of funds.

However, with the efforts of Shamshabad Municipal councilors and TRS leaders funds were approved from the MLC funds to utilise it for the construction of kitchen, shade and other works."

"The Home Minister helped in releasing Rs 15 lakh from MLC funds and Rajendra Nagar MLA Prakash Goud promised to arrange the remaining amount for the construction," he added. TRS leaders and other minority leaders were endeavoring for the construction of this marriage hall for years.

With the release of funds, the marriage hall construction work has been inspected by Kolan Sushma Reddy Municipal Chairman, Bundy Gopal Yadav Vice Chairman and others.

