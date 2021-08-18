Hyderabad: Major fire in electrical shop, none hurt

Kukatpally: A major fire broke out at an electrical and hardware store at Allwyn Colony, here, on Wednesday afternoon due to a short- circuit. No casualties were reported.

An official of the Fire Services department said, "Within minutes the fire spread rapidly because the store had lots of inflammable materials, like paint, wood, plastic items. The entire store was gutted.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Also, five water tankers were called in for service." The financial loss was huge. It will be calculated by the store-owner, the official stated.