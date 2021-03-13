Hyderabad: Mallu Ravi lashes out at TRS for using PV's photo in ad

Ranga Reddy: Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel on Friday reviewed the election arrangements of Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad MLC graduates with the concerned district collectors through video conference.

The officer said that the collectors have been directed to conduct elections in accordance with corona rules.

Ballot boxes were being moved from the distribution center on Friday. Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad has been set up with 799 polling stations with 5,31,236 voter, counting center is being set up at Saroor Nagar indoor stadium, he added.

He further said the polls would be held on the 14th from 8 am to 4 pm and polling stations would be set up only in the zonal centers. He said 40 complaints have been received so far regarding polling stations so webcasting is being set up in troubled polling stations.

The counting of votes will take place on the March 17th. He said that huge security measures should be taken to prevent any untoward incidents in the conduct of the elections. He said that everyone should cooperate for this MLC election and take all possible precautions in the view of corona. Ranga Reddy District Collector Amoy Kumar, Additional Collector Pratik Jain, Additional Collector in-charge Tirupati Rao, DRO Haripriya, police officials and other were also present.