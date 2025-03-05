Live
Hyderabad: Man Arrested in Kalapather for Illegal E-Cigarette Sales
Hyderabad police arrest a man in Kalapather for illegally selling banned e-cigarettes worth ₹2.52 lakh, reinforcing the city's crackdown on illegal tobacco sales.
The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (South East) arrested a man in Kalapather on Wednesday for illegally selling banned e-cigarettes from his residence. Authorities seized various brands of e-cigarettes worth ₹2.52 lakh from his possession.
Acting on a tip-off, the police identified the suspect as Mohammed Waqaruddin (20), a resident of Kalapather. Investigations revealed that he, along with his associate Laksh Goel alias Skylab from Hussainialam, was procuring the contraband from Rahul, a supplier based in Delhi. The banned products were shipped via courier services to Hyderabad before being distributed to customers.
“The e-cigarettes were sourced from Delhi and sold in the city through unauthorized means,” said Additional DCP Task Force A. Srinivasa Rao.
The accused, along with the seized contraband, has been handed over to Kalapather police station for further legal proceedings.