PMO shifts to Seva Teerth

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assumed charge at the newly established ‘Seva Teerth’ office complex, formally moving operations from the historic South Block, a structure long associated with the colonial era. The transition coincided with February 13, the date in 1931 when New Delhi was officially inaugurated as the capital of modern India.

The newly inaugurated Seva Teerth complex brings together the Prime Minister’s Office, the Cabinet Secretariat and the National Security Council Secretariat within a single integrated facility. The consolidation is expected to enhance administrative coordination and improve efficiency in high-level decision-making.

The building prominently displays its name in Devanagari script, accompanied by the guiding principle “Nagrik Devo Bhava,” reflecting a governance philosophy centered on citizens. At the inauguration ceremony, the Prime Minister offered floral tributes at a statue of Lord Ganesha installed inside the premises.

Senior officials, including National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Minister of State Jitendra Singh, were present during the event.