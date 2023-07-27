Hyderabad: Man creates snake scare at ward office

Hyderabad: The incessant rains have resulted in severe water logging in localities across the city. Alwal which is among the worst affected areas in rains, where sewage water has not only inundated low-lying areas but also brought with it an unexpected visitor that instilled fear among residents. A snake, believed to have been washed into a residential area in Alwal by the flooding, found its way into one of the houses on Wednesday. Following the snake’s presence, the residents immediately sought help from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities. Despite making a distress call six hours ago, no assistance was forthcoming. Sampat Kumar, a young man residing in the affected area decided to act independently. He grabbed the snake and carried it to the Alwal GHMC ward office. In a video that went viral on social media, Sampat, seen in a daring act of protest, placed the snake on the table, demanding prompt action from the concerned officials