- CM YS Jagan releases funds under Foreign Education scheme
- Minister Zameer visited Joly Mohalla and Bhakshi garden slums to accommodate 262 families
- MLA Kandala shifted the flood-affected families to the rehabilitation centres
- Nurse Falls Victim to Crypto Currency Money Doubling Fraud
- Udupi washroom video incident
- Heavy Rains: TS police bans Selfies at flooding water bodies
- Popcorn at Rs. 660 watery cola at Rs160?
- Heavy rains in Telangana: DGP set up Flood Monitoring Centre
- Hyderabad: Taps theft in bathrooms at Secretariat!!!
- Tumultuous 'Slogan War' In Rajya Sabha Over Manipur Issue: Opposition Vs. Ruling Party
Hyderabad: Man creates snake scare at ward office
The incessant rains have resulted in severe water logging in localities across the city.
Hyderabad: The incessant rains have resulted in severe water logging in localities across the city. Alwal which is among the worst affected areas in rains, where sewage water has not only inundated low-lying areas but also brought with it an unexpected visitor that instilled fear among residents. A snake, believed to have been washed into a residential area in Alwal by the flooding, found its way into one of the houses on Wednesday. Following the snake’s presence, the residents immediately sought help from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities. Despite making a distress call six hours ago, no assistance was forthcoming. Sampat Kumar, a young man residing in the affected area decided to act independently. He grabbed the snake and carried it to the Alwal GHMC ward office. In a video that went viral on social media, Sampat, seen in a daring act of protest, placed the snake on the table, demanding prompt action from the concerned officials