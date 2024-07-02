Hyderabad: Man dies after car overturns on PVNR Expressway

Hyderabad: A young man died after his car overturned on the PVNR Expressway on Sunday night. The man has been identified as Ganesh Goud (27), a resident of Mailardevpally.

Ganesh was coming from Mehdipatnam to Aramgarh when the SUV car overturned as he was driving on the PVNR Expressway near Rajendranagar. The car rammed into the divider at pillar number 296, and he died on the spot.

According to the police, Ganesh drove the car at a high speed, lost control of the steering wheel when he reached near pillar no 296, and crashed into the road median. Due to the impact, the car rolled multiple times and fell in the opposite lane. Ganesh suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot. On receiving information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital for an autopsy. The police are investigating if high speed under the influence of alcohol was the reason.