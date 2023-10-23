Hyderabad: Man held 20 kg ganja seized

Live
Hyderabad: The Madhapur police apprehended a person who was involved in possession of ganja on Sunday. Police seized 20 kgs of contraband from him. According to police, Javeed Babu (38), an auto driver and a native of Palghar district, Maharashtra, went to Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh, and purchased the contraband from one person Tejas.
Police said, “Javeed was shifting the ganja to Maharashtra on a train when, on noticing railway police checking the coaches, he got down at Hi-tech City railway station and was waiting outside the station with the contraband when on information the police caught him,” said Madhapur Inspector, N Tirupathi. Javeed allegedly wanted to carry the ganja to his native place and sell it to local consumers and earn money. A case is registered under NDPS Act and he is being produced before the court.