Hyderabad: Man held for spreading fake lockdown news

A man was arrested by the city police for spreading fake lockdown news in the state. Hyderabad commissioner of police Anjani Kumar said that the man created fake GO stating that the government is planning to announce lockdown again in Telangana amid rising coronavirus cases in the city and circulated it on various social media platforms.

The police seized a laptop and mobile phone from his possession. Disclosing the case details, CP Anjani Kumar said that the man, identified as Sajeev Kumar was working in a private firm as a Chartered Accountant and is a native of Nellore town.

"The man downloaded the GO issued by the government last year and shared online after changing the dates," the CP said.

The commissioner urged the citizens not to believe fake news and share it on social media before knowing the authenticity of it. Strict action would be taken against spreading the fake news on social media, he warned.