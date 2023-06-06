  • Menu
Hyderabad: Man jumps to death from Balanagar flyover

Ashok had previously too attempted suicide by cutting his hand with blade on couple of instances

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly committed suicide after jumping from the Balanagar flyover.

The police said that the man identified as B Ashok who worked at a welding shop, reached the Balanagar flyover after a quarrel with his wife and jumped to death.

It is learnt that it is not the first time Ashok had taken such decision, in previous couple of instances, he had reportedly tried to end his life by cutting his hand with a blade.

