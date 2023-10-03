Hyderabad Man murdered in London

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man hailing from Old City of Hyderabad was brutally murdered by unidentified persons in London. It is said that the goons attack the man identified as Raizuddin who was on the way along with his friend. The goons reportedly stabbed Raizuddin to death and made away with belongings which is learnt to be the money he earned for his daughter’s marriage in Hyderabad.

It is learnt that Raizuddin was on way to the airport when the incident took place. Raizuddin left to London for job and earn money for his daughter’s marriage which was supposed to take place in city this year.

The family members of Raizuddin were inconsolable after hearing the death news. The London police has registered the case and are investigating. The family members are now requesting the government to bring Raizuddin’s deceased body Hyderabad.

A pal of gloom has descended in Old City area after the news of Raizuddin circulated there.