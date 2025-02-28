Live
Hyderabad: Man sentenced to 10-year imprisonment in POCSO case
Hyderabad: The fast track special judge of Ranga Reddy district convicted and sentenced a 24-year-old man to 10-year imprisonment in a POCSO case reported at Pahadishareef in 2019.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the man while the victim was awarded a compensation of Rs 3 lakh. The accused Mohammed Idris, a resident of Jalpally in 2019 had lured a minor boy to secluded place and sexually assaulted him. The boy later informed about the assault to his family elders who approached the police and made a complaint.
The Pahadishareef police registered a case under Section 377 of IPC and POCSO Act against Idris and arrested him. After the trial, a court at LB Nagar on Thursday found him guilty and convicted him to 10-year jail term and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on him. The man was shifted to Central Prison, Cherlapally.