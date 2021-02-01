Hyderabad: Man set ablaze by assailants in Balapur

A 28-year-old man was set ablaze by some assailants here at Sultanpur in Balapur on Monday. The police suspected the previous enmity ensued in the incident.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Harish, a resident of Jillelaguda was attacked by the assailants in an isolated place who then poured petrol and set Harish on fire. Hearing the screams, locals rushed to the place and doused the fire while the assailants fled the spot.

Harish suffered severe burn injuries and was shifted to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for treatment. The Balapur police registered a case and took up an investigation.

Parked car catches fire at Rajendra Nagar

A car, parked at MM Pahadi of Rajendrnagar was caught on fire in the early hours on Monday. None were hurt in the mishap. Local residents informed the police and the fire department after noticing the car went up in flames. The fire officials rushed to the spot and put out the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.