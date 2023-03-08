Hyderabad: Man sets another on fire during Holi celebrations

Hyderabad: Panic triggered among residents of Marpally village after a man was set ablaze by another villager by dousing him with petrol in Regode, Medak during Holi celebrations.



According to the police, the victim Anjaiah, 38 was playing Holi with other villagers when he throw colours on Md Shabbir despite his opposition.

He further continued and smeared Shabbir's face with colours that irritated the latter who immediately brought petrol in a bottle and set Anjaiah on fire.

The Holi celebrations soon turned sour and Anjaiah was shifted to Sangareddy government hospital by the villagers.

He was later shifted to Gandhi hospital where his condition was stated to be critical.

The Regode Police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the matter.