Hyderabad: Man, son held on charges of rape

A father and son were arrested by the Chandrayangutta police for raping two women, both siblings aged 32 and 23 years.



The arrested persons were identified as Syed Hassan Askari (52) from Chanchalguda and his son Syed Afroz (23) from Old Malakpet.

According to the police, Hassan Askari promised to solve the ill health and financial problems of the elder sister and her family.

The woman believed him and later depended on him for all the issues.

The police said that the Askari hypnotized the woman who acquainted with him after her divorce with husband and sexuallyassaulted her multiple times stating he will drive away all the evil forces.

Later, he threatened her and sexually assaulted her younger sister, the police said, adding that Afroz also raped the victim. Based on the complaint, the police arrested two people.