Hyderabad: Man strangulates wife to death at Langer Houz

Hyderabad: Panic triggered at Langer Houz after a man reportedly killed his wife at their house on Saturday night.



The man identified as Mohd Jahangir, a resident of Langer Houz was married to Kaneez and the couple have three children.

According to the sources, the couple had an argument a couple of days ago following which Kaneez with children left the house and was staying at her brother’s place.

However, Jahangir went there and spoke to Kaneez and both of them came to their house at Langer Houz on Saturday.

The police said that the couple again had an argument after coming to the house over a household issue following which Jahangir strangulated the woman leading to her death.

After killing the woman Jahangir called up his brother-in-law and informed about the murder.

He later surrendered before the police. A case is registered.