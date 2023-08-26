Hyderabad: Manchirevula forest park to be thrown open today

♦ About 4.5 km wall is built along a total perimeter of 5.6 km by the HMDA and Forest department

♦ About 50,000 saplings of local species are planted after removing construction debris and in gap areas

♦ About 25,000 shrub species are planted as hedges

♦The weed removal has been a major challenge specially in the planted areas, but addressed it due to competition for growing stock

Location : West Hyderabad and most importantly in andaround Narsingi and Kokapet, has witnessedsignificant development, with several residential and commercial projects beingundertaken. The area’s proximity to IT hubslike Gachibowli and the Financial District hasattracted many developments. Amidst thesehuge upcoming modern city is the Forest trekpark located

Outcomes

♦ Generating a monthly revenue ofabout `3 lakh

♦ The beautiful rock formations specially of Balancing rocks, Baby Elephant, Eagle face and Old monk apart from animal painting on rocks are attracting youth and children

♦ The small hillocks and undulating terrain are adding further charm to the walking tracks developed in the park and trek routes connecting these pathways

♦ The three water bodies Chinnacheruvu, Peddammacheruvu and check dam developed in the park are making the area further scenic

♦ The tropical dry scrub forest which is unique to the Deccan plateau is protected and rejuvenated for further development

♦ Currently area is transformed in to a trekkers paradise with clearly defined meandering pathways with undulations and added greenery

♦ Among most popular Urban Forest park this stands after Botanical garden and KBR National park

Total investment Rs 7.38 crore

♦ TSFDC `178 lakh for amenities development and plantation and forest rejuvenation works.

♦ HMDA `350 lakh for protection wall

♦ Forest Department Rs 120 lakh for protection wall

♦ HDFC bank `89.65 lakh under CSR component for planting

Hyderabad: Prioritising climate resilience and environmental security for its residents, the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC) has taken up initiatives to develop five urban forest parks under the flagship programme of Telanganaku Haritha Haram. The Chief Minister will inaugurate the forest trek park in Manchirevulaon Saturday and launch massive exercise of one crore saplings plantation programme

Nestled between Narsingi RBVRTPA (Police Academy) and Appa Junction, the Chilkur Reserve Forest Block overseen by TSFDC stretches across 100 hectares in Manchirevulaof Shamshabad division. This serene landscape boasts captivating rock formations, including the fascinating sight of balanced boulders perched atop hillocks. The existing vegetation consists of scrub jungle, characteristic of the Deccan plateau region. With its hilly terrain, meandering streams, tranquil water bodies, and natural rock formations, this area holds immense potential for transformation into an Urban Forest Park. Inspired by the Nagar Van Scheme, this venture promises to bring the beauty of the outdoors closer to urban life while preserving the local ecology.

Earlier, this area was used as the dumping ground for the construction and buildings waste and was an open grazing ground. With biotic pressure it has degraded, and the weed infestation has become the biggest problem. Under the Urban forest park concept this area is developed with special a feature of trekking as its terrain and geography is suited for trekking.

This ambitious project includes an investment of Rs 7.38 crore, wherein, TSFDC has contributed Rs 178 lakh towards the development of amenities, plantation, and the vital task of forest rejuvenation. In a concerted effort to ensure the park’s safety and longevity, HMDA has allocated Rs 350 lakh for the construction of a protective wall. The Forest Department, recognising the significance of safeguarding this natural haven, has also invested Rs 120 lakh for the establishment of a protective barrier. Embracing the spirit of corporate responsibility, HDFC bank has stepped forward with a substantial contribution of Rs 89.65 lakh through their CSR initiative, focusing on planting initiatives that will contribute to the park’s vibrancy and environmental health.









The impact of this endeavor is far-reaching and multi-faceted, translating into significant direct employment opportunities through outsourcing arrangements for a team of 11 dedicated members. Beyond fostering employment, the park serves as a wellspring of monthly revenue, contributing approximately Rs 3 lakh per month. One of its main attraction lies in its trekking facilities, which have led to a surge in visitor numbers. Even during the informal opening in Karthikamasam, the park has attracted a substantial footfall, with around 2000 visitors on Sundays alone.

The park’s allure extends to its captivating geological formations, notably the mesmerizing Balancing rocks, artful depictions of animals on rocks, such as the Baby Elephant, Eagle face, and Old monk, which hold a magnetic appeal for both youth and children. The undulating terrain, adorned with small hillocks, adds an enchanting dimension to the carefully curated walking paths and interconnected trekking routes within the park. Enhancing the park's scenic charm are three water bodies—Chinnacheruvu, Peddammacheruvu, and a Check dam—whose presence elevates the natural beauty of the area.

The protection and rejuvenation of the unique tropical dry scrub forest, intrinsic to the Deccan plateau, underscores the commitment to conserving the region's distinct ecological tapestry. Transformed into a haven for trekkers, the area boasts well-defined pathways that meander through undulating landscapes, punctuated by lush greenery.

In terms of popularity, this urban forest park ranks among the most favored, trailing closely behind renowned counterparts like the Botanical garden and KBR National park. This underscores its rising prominence and the profound impact it has made as an accessible yet invigorating natural retreat for individuals seeking solace and adventure in equal measure.