Hyderabad: MANUU announces for admissions into regular courses

Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) opened online admissions for both entrance and merit based regular mode courses for the academic year 2022-2023. Admissions are available in Undergraduate regular courses B.A, BA Hons, B.Com, B.Sc, B.Voc, B.Tech through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) which is being conducted by National Testing Agency, for which the last date for applying online at cuet.samarth.ac.in is May 22.

MANUU is also offering online admissions in various PG, PhD and technical regular courses. The last date for online submission of application form for entrance based courses M.Tech, MCA, MBA, M.Ed, B.Ed, D.El.Ed, Polytechnic Diplomas and all Ph.D courses is June 1. Meanwhile, the last date for admissions into merit based courses of MANUU is August 30. For details about merit based courses one can visit the university website.