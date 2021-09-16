Hyderabad: MANUU ITI 2nd phase admissions on September 28

Hyderabad: The Industrial Training Institute, Hyderabad, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is conducting the second counselling for admissions in to ITI trades on September 28. It will start at 9:30 am at ITI MANUU campus, Gachibowli.

According to Dr Arshia Azam, principal, applications have been invited from candidates to fill vacant seats in different trades. Applications can be obtained from MANUU - ITI Hyderabad or can be downloaded from university website manuu.edu.in. The last date for submission of filled in applications at MANUU ITI Hyderabad is September 23.

Candidates can contact the ITI office in person or by telephone: 040-23008413, 70326-23941 for details.

Suicide Prevention Day at MANUU

"Mental health of everyone is important; maintaining a positive environment is equally important", observed Dr Anil G, psychologist, while delivering a lecture "Understanding Suicide and Prevention at Hand" on September 13. The Dean, Student Welfare, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, organised the lecture in connection with the World Suicide Prevention Day.

Dr Anil also highlighted the significance of counselling to prevent suicides. Prof Siddiqui Mohammed Mahmood, Registrar I/c, delivered the inaugural address. Prof Syed Alim Ashraf Jaisi, dean, welcomed. Jameel Ahamed, assistant dean, and Najmunnisa, counselor, coordinated the event. The Instructional Media Centre (IMC) of MANUU webcast the lecture live on IMC MANUU YouTube Channel.