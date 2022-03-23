Hyderabad: MANUU observes World Water Day

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Tuesday observed World Water Day by organising a special walk to sensitise the public about the importance of water conservation and also held an absorbing scientific session where eminent scientists and activists impressed upon the need to use water judiciously. Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-chancellor, flagged off the walk and asked the students and general public to save water for future generations.

More than 300 students, teachers, officers and staff members walked upto Bio-Diversity park where the dignitaries delivered the message about the importance of World Water Day.

A thought-provoking message was sent by MANUU Drama club members through their "Nukkad Natak" on the future scarcity of water. Participants of the walk carried placards and banners highlighting the importance of the activity such as "When your bucket overflows someone else's will go dry", "Catch the rain where it falls, when it falls."