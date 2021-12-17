Hyderabad: MANUU signs MoU with TMREIS

Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has entered into a partnership with Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) Hyderabad, by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here on Thursday.

Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, vice-chancellor, MANUU, described the MoU as a facilitator in fulfilling the common demands of both the institutions paving way for holistic education as envisaged in the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Prof Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, Dean, School of Education and Training and Registrar I/c MANUU and B Shafiullah, IFS, Secretary TMREIS signed the MoU.