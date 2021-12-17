  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: MANUU signs MoU with TMREIS

Maulana Azad National Urdu University
x

Maulana Azad National Urdu University

Highlights

The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has entered into a partnership with Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) Hyderabad, by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here on Thursday

Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has entered into a partnership with Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) Hyderabad, by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here on Thursday.

Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, vice-chancellor, MANUU, described the MoU as a facilitator in fulfilling the common demands of both the institutions paving way for holistic education as envisaged in the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Prof Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, Dean, School of Education and Training and Registrar I/c MANUU and B Shafiullah, IFS, Secretary TMREIS signed the MoU.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X