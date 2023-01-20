Hyderabad: Many junior colleges yet to complete syllabus for Inter students

Hyderabad: Hardly two months are left for the Intermediate examination to begin; still many junior colleges are yet to complete the syllabus for the first and second-year Inter students.

According to a few students and lecturers' associations, only 70 percent of the syllabus has been completed. Also many colleges without completing the entire syllabus are conducting the pre-final examination.

The lecturers' association and students pointed out that, as per the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, the syllabus should be completed by December last year. But colleges failed to do that. The ground reality in not completing the syllabus is lack of teaching staff in colleges. On an average there is a shortage of four-five subject lectures in each college.

Said Pranav, an Inter II year student, who is studying in a private junior college in Secunderabad, "without completing the syllabus, our college has started conducting pre-final exam. We are facing hardship to write exams, as questions are being asked from chapters that have not been completed."

Arun Reddy, another Inter II year student, who is studying in a private junior college in Kukatpally, said "lectures are hurrying to complete the syllabus without going deep into chapters. This is causing hardship to students to understand; it will be better if our college time is extended or it should conduct extra classes for completion of syllabus."

Dr P Madhusudhan Reddy, president, Government Junior Colleges Association, said, "the Inter examination is scheduled in March and practical exams are supposed to begin in February. Many colleges are yet to complete the syllabus not only in the city and even in districts Only 1,000 regular teaching staff is working; more than 3,000 teachers are employed on contract basis. There are 2,000 vacancies out of which permission has been granted for 1,654 guest faculties in September 2022.Still, 1,800 teachers are required. On an average, there is a shortage of four-five subject lectures in each college."

"Also, till today no arrangements have been made for perfectly conducting the examination, as next month the practical exams will begin and theory exams from March. But yet the centres have not been finalised. It will be better if the practical exams are postponed so that lectures get time to complete the syllabus for the upcoming theory exams, he added.