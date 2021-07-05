Hyderabad: Market Research & Analysis Wing to boost farmers' income

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said that steps would be taken to motivate and encourage farmers in Telangana to cultivate crops which have demand in national and international markets.

Addressing the media after inaugurating the Market Research and Analysis Wing in the newly-constructed marketing department building in Himayatnagar here on Monday, the Minister said that it was the first-of-its kind of market research wing established in the country.

Niranjan Reddy said that there was a manifold increase in the production of food grains in Telangana and against this backdrop, the market research wing would study the market trends and augment market intelligence ahead of the starting of the agriculture season to prepare plans and to encourage farmers cultivate crops with high market demand.

He said that main objective behind setting up the research wing was to ensure farmers get a good price for their agricultural produce. To make the exercise successful, the department entered into an agreement with consulting firm Ernest and Young. Accordingly, steps would be taken to form a state-level committee. The research wing will continuously monitor the prices of various crops regularly. In turn, it will provide the data to the Telangana Marketing and Agriculture and allied departments to take necessary steps.

He said steps have been taken to shift the Gaddiannaram market to Batasingaram and it would be inaugurated by the Chief Minister soon, he added.

Adding that it would take some time to provide all necessary facilities at Koheda, the Minister said till that time, it has been decided to temporarily run the market from the Batasingaram as it has a logistic cargo facility.