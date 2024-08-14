Hyderabad: Massive fire breaks out in Puranapul

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at a warehouse in Puranapul in Old City, on Tuesday. Despite efforts from five fire engines, the fire repeatedly reignited due to exploding chemical barrels. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

The fire started at Swastik Supply Company and Decorations, located at Puranapul, in the afternoon, causing damage to property worth several lakhs of rupees. According to fire officials, a worker named Shahed Alam, a native of Bihar, who was sleeping on the premises, rushed out after being alerted by locals. The fire engulfed the articles kept inside the compound.

Due to the presence of combustible materials, the fire spread rapidly, with huge flames visible from a distance of two kilometers.

Upon receiving the information, the Kamatipura police arrived at the scene and alerted the Hyderabad Fire Department. Fire tenders from nearby stations rushed to the location and extinguished the flames after battling the fire for two hours.

The exact cause of the incident is being ascertained, while officials suspect a short circuit to be a reason. The police have cordoned off the area, and as a precautionary measure, people working in a nearby factory were asked to leave the premises.

Further investigation is ongoing.