Hyderabad: MAUD releases year-long calendar of works to be taken up in urban local bodies

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration department has released a year-long calendar of works to be taken up in urban local bodies in the State. It has asked the commissioners to take up seasonal precautionary and preventive measures on seasonal diseases by actively involving various committees, like youth, women, senior citizens and eminent personalities, as per the new Municipal Act.

The Commissioner of Municipal Administration (CDMA) has designed the calendar on the steps to be followed during the year and taking action in a planned manner. The officials were asked to utilise the ward committees extensively to ensure ULBs are not subjected to seasonal diseases.

According to officials, as per the new Municipal Act, every ward should have four committees for helping and suggesting to ULBs. They said that there will be four ward committees in each division/ward. Each committee will have 25 members.

The four ward committees include those comprising youth,senior citizens, women and eminent personalities. They will give suggestions to ULBs. The committees would be like an army of 100 people in a ward, which will ensure participation of citizens in maintaining hygiene.

The department has asked the commissioners to take steps like maintaining sanitation in ULBs, measures to prevent breeding of mosquitoes and to avoid water stagnation within wards. It said the officials should ensure that a visible impact is created in ULBs.

For maintaining sanitation, the officials were asked to have 100 per cent door-to-door collection of garbage, effective management of bio-medical waste, 100 per cent waste collection from commercial areas, spraying of sodium hypochlorite, repairs to public toilets.

The programme of 'Every Sunday ten minutes' should be taken up. During the period between July and October, the officials should take all these measures besides demolition of dilapidated buildings with proper serving of notices.

In the period between November and March, the officials were asked to take up fever surveys, as there will be chances of air-borne diseases like swine flu, influenza/Covid, and to distribute medicine kits. From April to June, they were asked to take steps to avoid problems due to heat waves, like activating cooling centres and public buildings, malls, temples.