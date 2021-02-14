Hyderabad may become union territory, warns Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: Cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Chennai may turn into Union Territories by the centre, said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, reacting to the centre's Jammu and Kashmir reorganization bill.

"PM Modi would announce the same in the future to grasp power over the cities," he said.

He said that the centre must avoid sensationalizing the Jammu and Kashmir globally and warned the parties supporting BJP to be prepared for future developments. "The centre restored 4G internet in Jammu and Kashmir due to the pressure from the USA," he said.

On Saturday, Union Home Minister said that Central government would grant full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir soon. The Jammu and Kashmir reorganization bill was introduced in the parliament by the Union minister of state home affairs Kishan Reddy on February 4. The bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Monday and the same was passed by Lok Sabha on Saturday.